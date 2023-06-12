NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The 35th annual Tour de Nebraska will be taking riders on a 250-mile loop route through east-central Nebraska, and officials have indicated that they are expecting nearly 400 cyclists to participate.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, The ride will start on June 20 and will continue through the 25. It will begin in Columbus, which will also be where the tour will end.

“Tour de Nebraska is quickly becoming a nationally known event and we are excited to be a host community,” said Executive Director for Visit Norfolk Traci Jeffrey, “This event doesn’t just draw riders from Nebraska, but pulls people in from all over the nation. With this wide swath of folks coming to our community, this is our chance to show them what our growing town is all about. With shopping, dining, and our great local amenities, this is a terrific opportunity for Norfolk.”

The release states that the Tour de Nebraska grew since being established in 1988. Organizers plan meals, rest stops, daily maps, itineraries, luggage transfers, shuttles, emergency sag support, daily fruit, and water.

“The riders will kick off their stay by attending the Downtown Concert Friday evening, allowing them to enjoy the atmosphere of the downtown district that night,” said Activities Development Director with Visit Norfolk Stephanie Bates, “Saturday the riders will have several options, which range from a short ride to Madison and back, choosing a larger loop, floating the Elkhorn, or getting in some shopping at our great retailers. They will be able to experience what makes Norfolk so unique in their two days here.”

The release noted that the weekend presents opportunities for groups and individuals to volunteer. Anyone wishing to get involved should contact Visit Norfolk.