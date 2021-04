SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- The Utilities Division of the City of Sioux City will be repairing a valve at 11th Street and Douglas Street on April 27.

Repair activities will take place on Douglas Street from 10th Street to 18th Street from 7 a.m. to 5p.m. Because of this, water will be unavailable in this area for around eight hours to repair the valve.