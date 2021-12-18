SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds gathered at West Middle School Friday night for the 2021 Winter Gather Christmas Party.

The event is held around Christmas time every year by the Native Youth Standing Strong Organization to come together and celebrate the coming of the new year.

“We want to keep working at creating that social glue, the more we come together we can chop it up with one another, share with one another make people feel good. We got traditional singing, we got gifts here so I think we kind of cover the whole belief spectrum, and the more we come together it just makes us all feel better with one another,” Event Organizer Manape LeMere said.

Children got to sit on Santa’s lap and received gifts as well. There was also bingo and a raffle that was held during the event.