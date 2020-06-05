Hundreds gather for peaceful protest in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hundreds of people gathered at Cook Park in Sioux City Friday afternoon in a protest after the death of George Floyd.

People of all ages and ethnicities came together to support one another and spark change right here in Siouxland. More than 200 people gathered at 3 p.m. as many people spoke before marching. Representatives from the Sioux City, North Sioux City and South Sioux City police departments all spoke as well.

At the park, there was also a booth where people could register to vote and also sign a petition for police to wear body cameras.

One of the organizers Justin Rhodes said it’s about hearing each other stories and bringing awareness to injustices that people have experienced.

“We’re out here today to show unity in our community between our community members, our police officers, the mayor and different things like that so that we can move the needle forward toward social justice and racial equality,” Rhodes said.

Dan Moore with the Sioux City City Council said that people were there standing united. Moore also said that locally, things are mostly done right, but that doesn’t mean things can’t change.

“I will say in Sioux City, Iowa, we’ve been very fortunate because we do a lot of things right, but it’s not perfect and we can do better. And I’ve been through this for several decades at my age You can always make improvements, We never, ever ever want to have this happen anywhere in the country. It’s just not right,” Moore said.

The protest moved from Cook Park to the police station. Everyone waking side by side with police and community leaders.

KCAU 9 will have more on this story later tonight.