Hundreds gather for Bill Diamond Antique & Classic Car Show

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of hot-rod fans gathered for the 48th Annual Bill Diamond Antique & Classic Car Show.

Despite the name, everything from 1800 model A’s to 2020 hypercars was at this year’s show.

Iowa Rep. Steve Hansen, one of the event coordinators, told KCAU 9 about what this car show means to him.

“A lot of these people go to show regularly with each other but they get introduced to the Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center, get to talk a little bit about the museum, talk about history, and you know the thing is, at the museum we just share memories and that’s the fun thing to do,” Hansen said.

The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association renamed the car show in 2004 to honor the event’s co-founder and long-time director of the Sioux City Public Museum, Bill Diamond.

The car show was started in 1970 at the Sioux City Public Museum site as part of a temporary exhibition.

The event proved to be so popular that it was continued and eventually moved down to its current location on the riverfront.