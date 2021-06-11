Hundreds attend ‘RiseFest 2021’ kickoff

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – Hundreds of Siouxlanders rushed to beat the heat and find the perfect spot to hear some of the top names in Christian music perform during day one of this year’s RiseFest.

“Very excited. This will be my fourth year here,” Tony Larsen said.

“It’s hot. But I’m very, very excited—especially since we didn’t have it last year,” Sarah Van Meeteren said.

“Cade Thompson—when he was singing earlier, it’s like, yeah, we remember when he was first on stage, and he was this young guy, and now he’s really matured, and stuff like that, so it’s really exciting to see how these artists change over the years, too,” RiseFest volunteer Ken Evertse said.

“It was different because I’ve never seen that stuff here—I’ve never seen him live, so it was nice to see that,” Julia Heronemus said.

It’s not just music folks are looking forward to at RiseFest—there are designated fun zones for kids and teens, a designated prayer tent, and plenty of ministries from all over the world.

Groups such as ‘Touch of Hope Haiti’ say they’re thankful for all the support from the Sheldon community.

“Rise Ministries allows us now to do our sponsorship for our school program. We have 1,200 kids in school, so we rely on sponsorships,” Dell Grooters with Touch of Hope Haiti said.

“It’s such a community here with all these people, and everyone, you know, trying to help each other out,” Evertse said.

For Saturday’s full schedule of events, visit the RiseFest website here.