‘Hump Day Happy Hour’ returns for 2021 season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wednesday marked the return of “Hump Day Happy Hour” on the plaza outside the Tyson Events Center.

Spectra Management has a nine-week schedule planned, with each week featuring a local band or artist. The event started last year to let people enjoy concerts while following pandemic guidelines. Since those guidelines have been lifted, people can now enjoy the music in the community.

“People are pumped, they are excited to want to get outside and enjoy the summer. Enjoy the weather, be in the sun, be in the shade whichever you prefer. It’s a good opportunity to come down have some fun, see some friends, see some family that you’ve might not seen in awhile. Listen to live music and have fun in the community” said Enzo Carannante, the Assistant General Manager and Director Of Marketing for Spectra.

Reservations can be made for groups of six and four people at the Tyson Events Center website.

Dane Louis performed Wednesday, but more performance are to come. The music lineup for the 2021 seasons includes:

June 30 – The Fishheads

July 14 – Above The Covers

July 21 – Daniel & The Deliverance

Aug 11 – Lil Red & The Medicated Moose

Aug 18 – Ultra Violet Fever

Sept 1 – DAD

Sept 8 – Spencer Aspleaf

Sept 29 – Dane Louis