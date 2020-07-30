Hump Day Happy Hour kicks off at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Each year Saturday In The Park provides one of Siouxland’s biggest events for local bands and the community.

So far, this year’s free music festival is postponed with no set day for a return.

But, starting Wednesday, and for the next few weeks, organizers of Saturday In The Park are helping put on a new summer concert series.

David Bernstein is a co-founder of Saturday In The Park.

He said helping put on Hump Day Happy Hour at the Tyson Events Center is the beginning stages of getting back to a new normal.

“I think collectively as a society, nationally, we’re going to be easing back into some of these. It’s going to to take time. But, this is one of the first steps. Just to get back out there and getting a few hundred people together on a Wednesday night to enjoy some live music,” Bernstein said.

Angela Lambrecht is a band member of Ultra Violet Fever.

“Nothing can replace the actual occurrence of Saturday In The Park but the fact that they were able to find a way to bring music and the community back together in a safe kind of ordeal I think that’s really cool,” Lambrecht said.

The size of the crowd may be smaller and added precautions may be in place, but Lambrecht said the band is happy they’re able to perform again.

“It’s a huge honor for me and for us to be a part of this show that’s being sponsored and put on by Saturday In The Park and Tyson Events Center it’s just what an honor we are so thrilled to be an opening act for this deal,” Lambrecht added.

Musicians aren’t the only ones missing out. With events like Saturday In The Park postponed due to COVID-19. Local food truck operators have a big appetite for gigs like what hump day happy hour offer.

“It’s different. But, you have to roll with the punches they would say and a lot of punches are coming at all of us but you have to stand up and keep fighting,” Kenneth Crampton, an owner of Big Papa’s Grub, said.

“With things being shut down and with the COVID-19 it’s totally different. We’ve only been in operation for two months and it makes me feel really good,” Crampton added.

The Hump Day Happy Hour concert will be every Wednesday through the end of August.

Portions of the proceeds from the event will benefit local non-profits.