SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has announced the rescheduled date for the program on Discrimination, presented by a Morningside University professor.

The Human Rights Commission will host Dr. Patrick G. Bass who is presenting “Discrimination: Some Ideas and Thoughts About Ongoing Legacies” on Tuesday, according to a release from the City of Sioux City.

The release indicated that during the presentation, Dr. Bass will talk about the historical foundations of racism and its effect on law and policy.

Dr. Bass has been a professor at Morningside College since 1992 and has published several works on the various aspects of the mid-18th century to the end of the 19th century of American and Western European History.

The event will take place at the Sioux City Public Museum and begin at 6:30 p.m. and those interested in attending should pre-register. The release stated there will be refreshments and the event is free.

To pre-register or for any questions, contact the Sioux City Human Rights Commission at 712-279-6985. Questions may be directed to Executive Director Karen Mackey.