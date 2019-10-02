Human remains found in Stanton Co. considered ‘historic’

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Human remains that were found in Stanton County, Nebraska earlier in 2019 after flooding are considered historic.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said that human remains were found on two separate occasions along the Elkhorn River in rural Stanton County. The two were sets of remains were found in March and April after flooding of the Elkhorn River.

The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to be analyzed. The univsersity found that the remains are considered historic. In addition, the remains are considered older than any current missing person cases in Stanton County or nearby jurisdictions.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the remains may be from before the 1900s.

The sheriff’s office said that there are still two open missing person investigations in the county. One is from 1961 and the other is for Jill Cutshall from 1987.