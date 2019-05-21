Hull man sought after domestic disturbance
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to not approach him.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: He has been found.
PREVIOUS: The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is wanted for questioning after a domestic disturbance.
They said that Vicente Manzo Hernandez, age 24, of Hull, fled from the area after a domestic disturbance on Sunday.
The sheriff's office is asking the public to not approach Hernandez as he is considered dangerous.
Anyone that has information on where he may be is asked to call the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at 712-737-2280. You can also use their Text-a-Tip program by texting "TIP SIOUX" followed by your message to 888777.
