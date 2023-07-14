ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hull man has died as a result of injuries after being crushed by cattle gates.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they were called Friday around 10:15 a.m. to Livestock Equipment & Manufacturing, two miles west of Hull, for a fatal accident.

Harvard Punt, 69, was at the business loading cattle gates on the flatbed of a pickup when he climbed on the bed of the pickup to secure the load. The gates then fell on top of him and crushed him, the release said.

Punt died as a result of the injuries from the incident.

The Sioux Center Police Department, Hull Fire Department, and the Sioux County Medical Examiner assisted the sheriff’s office