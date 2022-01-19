ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hull man was arrested Monday on multiple counts of sexual assault.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office took a report of sexual assault that took place at a rural Hull residence and started an investigation in October 2021, authorities said.

They said that Treyton Huyser, 21, had sexually assaulted a victim multiple times between 2020 and 2021.

According to court documents, the victim was 14 years old.

Huyser was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.