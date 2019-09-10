Hull man arrested for hit-and-run

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Saturday, a man was arrested for a hit-and-run incident that happened in Hull.

According to the Sioux Couty Sheriff’s Office, the hit-and-run happened in the early hours on Saturday on Locust Street. After further investigation, they found out Elias Niz-Niz, 22, of Hull, struck a parked and unattended Volkswagen Jetta. After hitting the parked car, Niz-Niz allegedly left the scene.

Later that same day, authorities found and arrested Niz-Niz. He was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, no motor vehicle insurance and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, according to the authorities.

The authorities also stated both vehicles have about $2,000 in damage.

Latest Stories