HUD awards Winnebago Tribe $900,000 for COVID-19 recovery efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive $900,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The money comes from HUD’s Indian Community Development Block Grant Immeinent Threat program which awarded $100 million awarded to Tribes across the nation.

A news release stated the purpose of the funding is to help address issues that pose a threat to public health or safety of Tribal residents and will help Tribes prevent, prepare for, and respond to the pandemic.

The funds will help support multiple projects such as:

Construction of new rental housing to address overcrowding and homelessness

Construction of water infrastructure (including water wells and water lines)

Purchase and renovation of an old clinic facility to facilitate access to testing, diagnosis, and treatment of Tribal members

Provision of emergency food supplies to geographically isolated communities.

“This $100 million investment will go a long way to help Native Americans persevere during this unprecedented time,” said R. Hunter Kurtz, Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing.

“During this pandemic, these funds will provide additional housing and resources needed to protect the safety and health of tribal members and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska community,” added Regional Administrator Jason Mohr.

To see a full list of the funding, visit this website.