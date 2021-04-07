HUD awards nearly $380K to support Nebraska Native American residents achieving economic, housing stability

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Two Siouxland Native American tribes were awarded $371,852 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Tuesday.

The funds are a part of the $36.9 million HUD awarding to public housing authorities and resident associations, Native American tribes, and non-profit organizations across the country.

HUD said grantees will use these Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) grant funds to hire and/or retain Service Coordinators to help the public and Native American housing families meet their educational, financial, health, and professional goals.

The ROSS Service Coordinators will assist in removing barriers so that residents can improve their economic mobility, health outcomes, and overall quality of life.

“We are excited to work with our local housing partners to help public housing residents find jobs and opportunities that will propel them forward,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The funding announced today will help residents reach their goals and dreams tomorrow.”

The ROSS grant is a place-based program designed to help residents make progress towards economic and housing self-sufficiency.

To view the full list of organizations that received ROSS grants, click here.