Hubbard, NE to host old-fashioned big top circus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A blast from the past is making its way through Siouxland this week.

On Wednesday, an old fashioned big top circus, now in its 34th edition, will be in Hubbard, Nebraska.

C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. There will be two shows Wednesday. Their first is at 5 p.m. and the second is at 7:30 p.m.

The authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus tent will go up at the baseball fields located on Poplar Street in Hubbard. Bring your friends and family out circus morning to watch as a familiar place in your town is transformed into a bustling Circus City.

Watch them set up the tent in the morning between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m. and stay for a free tour, in which they will talk about the circus’ history and how they take care of their animals.

The box office opens at 4 p.m. with pony rides, moonbounce, concessions and more available.

Pat McKeever from Hubbard was in the KCAU 9 News studio to talk more about the event.