Hubbard Hoot Owl Days to host a weekend of fun for the community

HUBBARD, Neb. (KCAU) – Hubbard volunteer group hosts Hoot Owl Days, a weekend full of activities for the community of Siouxland.

Hoot Owl Days will begin Friday, August 27, with a free movie night at 7 p.m. The following two days will feature several activities for all ages.

Hoot Owl Days is an event that was started to bring the community together, and accomplish goals to better the community in Siouxland, according to the Hubbard Betterment Committee.

Photo Courtesy of the Hubbard Betterment Committee

Since the start of the volunteer group, the city park playground equipment has been renovated, added a concrete walking path in town, and donated a sound system to the Hubbard Community Center.

“For a village the size of 234 population, that has only been made possible with the help from our neighboring friends throughout Siouxland,” said Trudy Jepsen, Hubbard Betterment Committee member.

The event is also seeking raffle items. Money raised during the event is going towards the purchase of new equipment for Heffernan Park. The raffle is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.