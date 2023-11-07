SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Historically, off-year elections see fewer people show up to the polls. KCAU 9 took a look at the preliminary estimates to see how Tuesday’s voter turn-out compares to non-presidential elections.

2018 was a rather large turn-out for voters nationwide with 49 percent of voters casting a ballot.

Iowa’s overall turn-out was significantly higher than the national average at 62 percent with Woodbury at 57 percent.

Last year’s election saw a drop in voter participation with Woodbury’s turn-out at 45 percent, and Iowa at 55 percent. However, nationally voter turn-out remained near historic highs, at 46 percent.

“It’s been a steady flow and it will probably hit around 8, 9 thousand voters today. That would be about the same for regular city school elections, that’s about what the turnout usually is, 20 to 25 percent,” Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said.