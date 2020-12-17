Siouxland Uber drivers react to lifted curfew restrictions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The hours after 10 P.M. is when Uber and Lyft drivers make most of their money. That can become a problem when their regular customers are not allowed to drink at bars past 10 P.M.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ curfew will be lifted Thursday morning. For Uber Driver, Brandi Boyd, that is great news.

“I can’t wait,” Boyd said. “It means I’ll have to work less hours, and I’ll make good money. ”

Boyd said with COVID-19 already keeping some people away from bar’s, plus the restrictions, she has to work longer hours to make the money she used to make in just a few hours.

“There’s not a lot of people out,” said Boyd. “And people, if they see that the bars close, the establishments close at 10 o’clock, they’re not going to go out, because a lot of people start going out at 10 o’clock. So it’s really going to be great for me and my business when they lift the restrictions.”

Uber driver Larry Eickholt prefers the night shift but changed shifts to get more rides.

“It has slowed stuff down a lot because after 10 o’clock, there’s not a whole lot of people out,” Eickholt said. “I pick people up, that are mainly going to and from work.

With the curfew lifted, Siouxlanders will be able to stay at restaurants and bars until their usual closing hours.