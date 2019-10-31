How tri-state lawmakers responded to House impeachment vote

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Impeachment may have leapfrogged to the top of the national agenda, but members of Congress still have their day jobs as legislators _ and they’re returning to work this coming week with mixed hopes of success. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON – The full House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to authorize the ongoing impeachment inquiry ahead of a showdown vote later in the day, taking a pivotal new step in the process to investigate President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The vote is the first time members of the House have formally gone on record to support or object to the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Below are the responses from lawmakers in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Iowa

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

House Democrats announced the opening of impeachment proceedings more than a month ago. So far, this process has been defined by its secrecy, lack of due process and fundamental unfairness. This vote is an implicit admission by House Democrats of exactly that. It’s a day late and a dollar short. Democrats’ impeachment proceedings are rooted in animus, a lack of rights for the accused, no transparency and anger at the 2016 election results. Even with this long-overdue resolution, House Democrats are still denying House Republicans the unrestricted right to call their own witnesses, to rebut Democratic witnesses and to have the same right to subpoena witnesses that the Democrats have granted themselves. And the president’s counsel still doesn’t have the right to be present and ask questions of witnesses before the Intelligence Committee, which has been given the role the Judiciary Committee has played in the past. This all stands in stark contrast to previous impeachment proceedings. As a result, this will continue to be a purely partisan and political process – a continuation of Democrats’ impeachment obsession that began before President Trump was even inaugurated. This entire process has been contaminated from the beginning and the Senate may have a difficult time taking seriously an impeachment founded on these bases.

Rep. Anny Finkenauer for Iowa’s 1st District

With the new information and testimony coming out, it only reinforces the concerns around President Trump’s conduct. We are now seeing more evidence that draws a clearer picture showing the president may have jeopardized national security for his own personal gain. It is important that Congress, and the American people, have more opportunities to learn the facts and understand the full scope of the president’s actions. The ground rules laid out in today’s resolution will make testimony and facts public. It will also give President Trump a more than fair opportunity to defend his actions, going beyond other modern impeachment proceedings. I continue to support the investigations of the congressional committees looking into this matter, and will always stand by and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Rep. Dave Loebsack for Iowa’s 2nd District

Today is a solemn day in the history of the U.S. House, but because of the serious allegations against the President, the House must continue its due diligence and move this investigation forward. Today’s vote was a necessary step to move to the next stage of the investigation and get all the facts out in the open for the American people to see and make their own judgment. I continue to hold out hope that the administration will end its stonewalling to ensure Congress and the American people are able to follow the evidence where it may lead.

Rep. Cindy Axne for Iowa’s 3rd District

I’ve heard from Iowans across my district, and people on all sides want to get to the bottom of what happened in an open transparent process that follows the law. That’s what I voted for today—a path forward for fair hearings that are open to the public and will give the American people the facts they deserve. I came to Congress to work for the middle class–getting people better health care and better-paying jobs while making the federal government more accountable. That work remains my number one priority. While the investigation continues, I will continue to work on lowering health care and drug costs, increasing access to job training programs, and helping people affected by natural disasters in Iowa.

Rep. Steve King for Iowa’s 4th District

Today is Halloween, and the hyper-partisan, impeach-at-all-costs, Democratic majority in the House has just played a Halloween impeachment trick on all of America. I reject the Democrats’ efforts to legitimize this sham impeachment process, and all Americans should be concerned that the person most empowered by the House impeachment resolution voted on today is Rep. Adam Schiff, a man who just faced a censure effort based on his efforts to deceive the American public on this subject, and who has just had an ethics complaint filed against him as well. President Trump is correct to describe this a witch hunt, and the President’s phrase takes on added significance with the actions of the Democrats in the House today.

Randy Feenstra, a Republican running for Congress in Iowa’s 4th District

Today, despite bipartisan opposition, the House of Representatives voted to formally proceed with impeachment proceedings. With today’s bipartisan vote against impeachment, it is time to stop Democrats in Congress from trying to undo to 2016 election and instead, focus on passing trade policies that protect Iowa farmers, keeping our economy moving and reducing the regulatory burdens for families, farms and job creators. Worse yet, the 4th District was left without a voice in the process following Congressman King’s removal from the House Judiciary Committee where this process began last month. Now, more than ever, we need an effective conservative leader in Congress fighting for the 4th District. We need a strong conservative voice to protect our Iowa values.

Marannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican running for Congress in Iowa’s 2nd District

Rita Hart and Dave Loebsack want to reverse the 2016 election results, and this is their sad way of doing that,” said Miller-Meeks. “Due to the lack of openness and transparency, this entire process has been a stain on the institution of the House of Representatives. It hasn’t been a fair process and it’s certainly not been a process of which the American people deserve. Instead of impeaching and removing President Trump from office, Rita Hart and Dave Loebsack should focus on passing USMCA, reducing health care costs, and creating policies that will continue to improve our economy.

Nebraska

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for Nebraska 1st District

I’m deeply concerned that this entire impeachment inquiry is tainted by the politics of division and hate. Now, after secret hearings, I’m being asked to vote to give this a veneer of civility and order––it’s not right.

Rep. Don Bacon for Nebraska 2nd District

After acknowledging the unfairness of their hyper-partisan impeachment inquiry, House Democrats had a chance to establish the transparent impeachment process that Americans expect and restore some confidence in the citizens of this country in the People’s House. This bill crushed those hopes. House Democrats again refused and continue to deny basic due process protections previously extended to Presidents of both parties by both Republican and Democrat majorities. In an abandonment of long-standing House impeachment precedents, this resolution was rushed to a vote with no input by the minority; restricts the President’s right to have counsel present; unfairly limits subpoena power of the minority; and wrongfully places the House Intelligence Committee in control of the proceedings without any jurisdictional basis. Thus, I voted against the resolution. “Hatred of the President alone is not grounds for impeachment. Our citizens will decide who our next President will be in 13 months, and we should trust the voters to decide and respect their will.

Rep. Adrian Smith for Nebraska 3rd District

It is a shame something as serious as an impeachment inquiry has been used for political games. This haphazard process has been skewed to fit Speaker Pelosi’s narrative from the beginning and it only hurts our great nation. After a month of closed-door, unilateral hearings, Speaker Pelosi introduced a resolution to attempt to legitimize her impeachment inquiry. In no way does this flawed vote today right the wrong of this illegitimately handled inquiry.

South Dakota

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota’s at-large District