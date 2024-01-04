SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the Perry community begins to recover from Thursday’s shocking tragedy, Siouxland parents are going to have to help their school-aged kids understand what has happened.

Whether it’s through social media, friends, school or other sources, kids today are more aware of the headlines. That’s especially true when the incident took place just a few hours away.

KCAU 9 asked Catholic Charities in Sioux City how parents should talk about the incident in Perry with their kids.

“I think the most important thing is to talk about it,” executive director Amy Bloch said. “We as adults need to remember that kids are responding to us. So if we’re acting nervous or scared, or saying, ‘oh I love you, I hope you’re going to be okay tomorrow,’ those sorts of things, kids are going to read from us. So we need to be calm and prepared and be ready to answer those questions.”

Bloch said to answer any questions your kids may ask, but take their age into consideration so as not to overwhelm or confuse them, as they may be scared about what they’ve heard.