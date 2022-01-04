SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As temperatures begin to drop, heating bills will climb leaving some to consider creative and unsafe ways to keep their home warm.

Home heating remains the second highest cause of home fires. Even more concerning, home fires are the most deadly of all fires.

Before heating your house tonight, there are some things to be aware of. Using household items such as ovens and stoves is an easy fire starter. You can not control the heat very well and depending on the oven there is a possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A furnace inspection and proper extinguishing of cancels will also help reduce the chances of possible fire dangers.

Where you park your vehicle can also help avoid a dangerous situation.

“If you do live in a split-level home, make sure you don’t warm your car up in your garage or your basement. If you use a space heater, make sure to leave a 3-foot area clear around it of anything that can start on fire,” said Lt. Deputy Fire Marshal Scott Kovarna.

If you find yourself struggling to pay heating bills, you may be eligible for assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

Here in Woodbury County, Jean Logan helps manage that program through the community action agency. She says she worries thousands of people are missing out by not applying.

“You don’t have to wait until you get a shutoff notice. This really is an income-eligible program, so if you have been paying your bills, it’s your household income that qualifies you, not the fact that you have a disconnect notice,” said Logan.

She wants to remind people you can reapply if you were previously denied. Also an important note, you can apply if there is an undocumented person in your home.

You can call the Community Action Agency to apply at: (712) 274-1610 Or email on their website here.