SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s back-to-school time and that means earlier mornings for kids around Siouxland that also means earlier bedtimes as summer fun comes to an end but getting back into the school year routine can be tough.

KCAU 9 spoke with Doctor Steven Joyce, a pediatrician with mercy one, about how to make it a little easier.

“Laptops, cellphones, things like that is a stimulation to the brain to stay awake so shutting that down at least an hour if not two before we go to bedtime is really important get into that sedated sleep of mind,” said Joyce.

Joyce added that setting a routine that you and your child do every night can also help them be ready for bed.