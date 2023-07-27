SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With the hottest weather of the summer forecasted for this week, you’ll want to be careful while spending time outside, especially if you’re planning a workout.

Runners and bikers out at Yankton Trail Park were trying to beat the heat by getting a workout in early on in the day.

“The triple digits is like kind of intense for us, you know, so we’re glad to get it in early,” Lara Hanson, a biker from Sioux Falls said.

“I’m not a morning person but, I mean, I know it’s late morning and it’s really hot but I run a little earlier because there’s some shade. I run shorter and I run slower,” Bruce Falk, a runner from Sioux Falls said.

And that’s exactly what Thayne Munce with Sanford Health recommends when it comes to exercising during a heat wave.

“Reducing the intensity of the activity, reducing the duration of activity and maybe exercising during a different time during the day,” Munce, a sports scientist with Sanford Health, said.

Now you might think exercising out here in the heat would make you sweat more, leading to a more effective workout, but that’s not necessarily the case.

“In fact, they may be putting their bodies at risk because they’re putting their bodies under excessive stress,” Munce said. “And that’s particularly important if someone isn’t accustom to exercising in the heat. This is the first really big heat wave that we’ve had all summer and if someone just starts to run outside or cycle outside because they think this is the prime time to do that, that’s probably a bad idea.”

Munce says when it comes to recovery, hydration is key.

“People often think about hydrating before exercise and during exercise but it’s really critical to hydrate after exercise as well because that’s when you replace the fluids that you lose during the exercise itself,” Munce said.

And finding somewhere out of the sun to cool down is good too.

“The plan is to go home and stay in the basement for the afternoon,” Hanson said.

Munce says it’s important to monitor symptoms for dehydration while in the heat including headaches, nausea, dizziness. More serious signs indicating you might need medical attention include collapsing, really labored breathing and going in and out of consciousness.

“People who are exercising outdoors should bring their cell phones with them to have that in case they do start to experience signs of distress. It’s really important to utilize a buddy system when the heat and humidity is as hot as it is so that person can recognize if there is some distress and can get help for you,” Munce said. “Make sure that other people know where you’re at, what you’re doing, so that if you don’t show up at a certain time they are aware of that.”

If you decide to swap your outdoor workout for an indoor one instead while it’s hot, Munce said that could even be beneficial for your training in the long run.

“So that could be on a treadmill, on a rowing machine, doing some weight exercises, getting in the pool. All ways which will prevent you from being in those really excessive environments, but also could be a way of unloading your body and actually giving you some active rest that could actually help your performance,” Munce said.