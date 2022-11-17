SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes each year. Many of those people miss the early signs of the disease.

“Some common symptoms would be increased thirst, drinking more water, urinating more often than you used to, increased hunger, fatigue and sometimes blurry vision too,” said Dr. Vanessa Ogundipe, internal medicine specialist at MercyOne Siouxland.

According to the CDC, in 2019 roughly 244,000 children and adolescents under 20 years old were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes while 39,000 were diagnosed with Type 2.

“Type 1 diabetes often presents in childhood and it is basically autoimmune destruction of the pancreas, which is the organ in our body that produces insulin. Whereas Type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance, and we often see this in patients who are overweight or obese,” said Dr. Ogundipe.

Those with diabetes often have to exclude certain foods from their diet to keep their blood sugar low. However, Siouxlander Talia Sewalson has not changed her diet in the 20 years she’s been dealing with Type 1 diabetes.

“Let’s say you’re a Type 2 diabetic. We both have a huge piece of cake. Afterwards, you’re gonna have to drink so much water and walk so much or run so much in order to bring your blood sugar down. All I have to do is so many units of insulin,” said Sewalson.

For years, Sewalson would check her blood sugar first thing in the morning. But with advancements in technology, that’s a thing of the past. Insulin pumps can automatically measure blood sugar and administer insulin.

“All you have to do is put in how many carbs you’re eating, and it’ll give you the exact amount of insulin that you need and it also, if you’re wearing a Dexcom sensor, it’s constantly reading your blood sugars, so you don’t have check your blood sugar all the time or poke you finger,” said Sewalson.

To help prevent Siouxlanders from developing diabetes, Dr. Ogundipe said good eating habits and physical activity is a good start.

“We recommend 5% weight loss and that can be done through diet and exercise,” said Dr. Ogundipe.

Dr. Ogundipe said that over time, diabetes can affect multiple systems, including organs like the heart and kidneys, the nervous system, and more, so it’s important for patients to stay on top of their diabetes.