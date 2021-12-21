SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders can qualify for financial assistance related to the recent storm damage.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation last week which lists counties impacted by the storm.

Siouxlanders can receive up to $5,000 if they live in one of the impacted counties and have a household income that is 200% of the federal poverty level or lower.

Rebecca Socknat, the Woodbury County Emergency Manager, says the money is a reimbursement grant which is meant to help replace items lost during the storm.

“Maybe some of their larger appliances were damaged,” Socknat said. “We know there was a report of a propane tank that was relocated.”

Socknat said storms can be challenging for people with low income.

“Not a lot of people plan and budget for an emergency situation,” Socknat said. “If folks were without power for a longer period of time, may have some food damaged or rotten that they have to throw out.”

Socknat said Siouxlanders can find out how to apply for this grant by contacting the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.