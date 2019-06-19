How to protect yourself from the harmful effects of blue light

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The average American adult spends as much as 12 hours a day in front of an electronic screen.

Overexposure to blue light can have major effects on a person’s ability to fall asleep, stay awake and cause long term vision issues.

Zachary Lancaster of Southern Hills Eyecare encourages those who spend a large amount of time in front of a screen to protect their eyes through blue light glasses.



“With macular degeneration, there a build of material in the back of the eyes that can cause people to use their central vision. It has been shown that having too much blue light can have these same effects on the eye. So we are wanting to prevent so much blue light from getting to the eye,” Lancaster said.

Blue light also affects the sleep cycle. Purchasing blue light filter glasses as well as limiting time in front of computer screens, and change phone settings to non-blue light options.

