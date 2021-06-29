How to protect your pets during the Fourth of July

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For local animal shelters, the Fourth of July is a busy day.

Kelly Erie, the Public Relations Volunteer Manager of the Siouxland Humane Society, said they see an increase of stray pets as early as July 3, and July 5 is even busier.

“July 5th is a busy time for all shelters,” Erie said. “That’s when a lot of the pets lost become turn in. So as pet owners, we need to do everything we can do to take precautions.”

Erie said a comfortable space can make your pet feel safe.

“Put them in a safe room,” Erie said. “Give them a room where the shades are pulled, have the radio playing, have a soft, fuzzy blanket, their favorite toy, so that’s their safe haven to go.”

Erie also said it’s important to clean up your yard after lighting fireworks.

“Pets are often curious and they love to chew on stuff and we definitely don’t want them to chew on the fireworks as sometimes that can be toxic for them,” Erie said.

“We just want everyone out there, including our four-legged friends, to have not only a happy Fourth of July, but also a safe Fourth of July and that starts with you.”

After the fireworks are over, make sure to clean up debris that may be in your yard, so your pet doesn’t eat it.