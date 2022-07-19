SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Car thieves have a new method for stealing idle vehicles.

Videos on social media have gone viral showing a tactic for how to steal certain kinds of cars.

Crime Prevention Officer Valerie Rose said Siouxlanders can take simple measures to protect their cars.

“Park in a well-lit area, a highly traveled area, if you have a garage, use it well,” said Rose. “The biggest thing that you can do is lock all your windows and your doors.”

Rose said the Sioux City Police Department has seen an increase of 20 car thefts in 2022 compared to this time last year. She said where the thefts happen is just as important as how many thefts occur.