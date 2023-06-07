SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has issued a reminder that residents should make sure they are disposing of grass clippings and tree debris correctly.

Grass clippings are not to be disposed of in the street, detention basins, creeks, ditches, or drainage ways.

The city said that their street sweepers are not designed to remove grass from the roads. Additionally, grass clippings can cause blockages in storm inlets which increases the risk of local flooding and damages water quality.

Grass clippings can also be a hazard for motorcyclists and bicyclists.

Options for disposal are listed below:

All yard waste, including grass clippings, can be placed in residential garbage containers. Yard waste should be placed in bags to make disposal easier.

If garbage containers are full, paper yard bags can be used. These can be purchased at local hardware stores. Solid waste stickers must be attached to the bags. These stickers can be bought at City Hall as well as Hy-Vee, Fareway, Walmart, the Bomgaars on Hamilton Boulevard, and Wilmes Hardware.

Grass clippings can be taken to the Citizen’s Convenience Center free of charge for residents. There is a fee for lawn care businesses.

Additional options for lawn debris such as trees can be found below: