How to prevent frozen pipes from breaking in Siouxland cold

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With bitter cold temperatures on the way, a yearly fear of broken water pipes is on the minds of home owners.

Morningside Plumbing personnel suggest that you should insulate pipes near exterior walls, opening cabinets, and running drips on faucets to keep them from freezing.

In the event that pipes do freeze, you have to act fast.

“Hair dryer, open the cabinet and run a hair dryer on the popes. I would rather not have somebody run a space heater or something that they’re going to burn the house down with, but if they try to thaw them theirselves, and they’re right there,” said Troy Pelchat of Morningside Plumbing.

If you plan on being out of town or away from home, leaving the water running as a drip while you’re gone could work. You can also turn off the water to your home, which could save you a lot hassle in the event of a break.