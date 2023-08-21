SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s going to be a hot week in Siouxland and one of the first things people will do when they get into their cars is blast the air conditioning. Now is also a good time to make sure your A/C is blowing cool air when you need it.

A local mechanic told KCAU 9 that because of the heat, he’s noticing more cars coming in for overheating. He states that usually means there is a coolant or antifreeze leak that needs attention but even if your car doesn’t have a leak, your A/C could still be working with restrictions.

“There are several filters, there’s a filter inside the dash, a cabin air filter they call it, that can get plugged up and reduces the volume of air flowing through your system is one of the things. And if it’s not cooling as well as it could be a plugged up or dirty condenser in the front of your vehicle,” Mac’s Auto Repair Owner John Clancy said.

Clancy added that you should pay close attention to the gauges and warning lights on your dash to make sure your car is in top shape during extreme temperatures.