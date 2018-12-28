How to keep your New Year’s workout resolution

The holiday season has come to a close, and people are starting their workout resolutions for the new year.

As people make resolutions to lose weight, gym memberships skyrocket and diet season begins. The plans aren’t always realistic though, as it’s better to ease into something new.

“The best way I found out to stay on path with your fitness is to set up short-term goals instead of setting one long-term goal because that way you have little milestones instead of a great big milestone. Instead of saying, ‘I want to fit in a size two jeans,’ say, ‘I want to drop one size,'” said Scott Scholl, a trainer at Planet Fitness

One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to work out more, but it is also the hardest to stick with.

“It’s a good resolution, but I think for a lot of people, it’s hard to stick to because of circumstances in life. You try to get on a new diet, but say you’re busy and you don’t prepare for that type of diet, they usually will fail on you,” said John Dillavou, a Planet Fitness member.

Trainers like Scholl said working with a partner, remaining hydrated and a positive attitude are some of the ways that can help.

It only takes a month to get the habit started.

“If you don’t go very long you don’t see a lot of results or changes, but if you just go for say one month you’ll see enough changes. Enough results to keep you motivated for the rest of the time you’re going,” said Dillavou.

Shannon Copple is a nurse and is motivated to go to the gym mainly for health reasons. Copple said that some days, it’s hard to get out of bed but she does it anyway.

“I just wake up, turn on music and just get into the right mindset. The best thing is to just go just wake up and go to the gym. Don’t even think about it, just get out there and go,” said Copple.

Trainers said that instead of making vague goals for general improvement, set smaller, specific goals which will help you to visualize your success.