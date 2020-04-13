How to keep your mind active while staying home

Many Siouxlanders are working or schooling from home now spending hours in the house and looking for more things to do.

“I deal with a little bit of depression on the side. Being inside kind of triggered that, but I have a lot of support and that kinda helps me get up on my feet,” said Alexandria Stamer.

Alexandria Stamer has been social distancing for over a month now and says staying home is a challenge she is currently facing mentally.

“Lots of times when we get overwhelmed our mind starts racing we get into autopilot, we have to think of where we are, right here, right now,” said Jennifer Jackson.

Jennifer Jackson, the executive director of Heartland Counseling Services said there is a lot of learning we can do within our own homes.

“Do things that you are uncomfortable with, get out of our comfort zone and try new things. And this is a perfect time to do that because you can be behind the scenes watching people and nobody has to see it,” Jackson.

It’s advice Stamer has already taken into action.

“I’ve taken up working out just by myself too, kind of like different types of workouts. It gives you a lot of energy to me anyway,” said Stamer.

When Stamer isn’t trying something new, she finds comfort in getting creative.

“I’m a pretty artsy person so I do arts and crafts and playing with my dog. I love my dog,” said Stamer.

“Having a journal and continuing to write three things every day that you are grateful for. There has been researching behind if you do it either 21 or 30 days every day, that it actually changes your mind thought,” said Jackson.

Jackson also recommends taking time just to breathe and think about all 5 of our senses she says this helps to keep us grounded.