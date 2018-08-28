How to keep your kids safe after school if you can’t pick them up

When the school bell rings for the last time, elementary and middle school students meet their parents to head home from school. But school lets out at 2:45 or 3:30, making it hard for some parents with jobs to make it to school to take their child home, leaving many kids to go home alone. These children are called “latchkey kids.”

Since there is no state law requiring supervision for a school aged child, these latchkey kids are often very young. But police say there are ways for your child to stay safe.

“Make sure your kids understand how to lock and unlock doors,” says Andrew Dutler of the Sioux City Police Department. “When we’re home alone obviously we want to keep those doors locked. You know, teach them not to answer the door if someone comes and knocks on the door.”

The police don’t recommend leaving your child home alone if you can help it, but if you have to leave them unattended, make sure you’re teaching them what to do in an emergency, like how to get out of the house or call authorities.

“Do they know how to dial 911? Just kind of practice the basics and make sure they understand home safety,” says Dutler.

A potentially safer option than leaving your kids at home is an after school program like Beyond the Bell that provides care and activities for your child while you’re still at work.

“We provide a lot of things,” says Beyond the Bell Program Director, Jenna Andrews. “First and foremost is probably having a safe, quality space for kids to be, either before or after school. We provide academic assistance, we provide enrichment activities.”

Regardless of what option you choose experts we spoke with say it’s important to weigh your families options when deciding where your kids will go after the final bell rings.