SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For people with respiratory issues, days like high heat can be very dangerous, especially when heat stroke is another concern to consider.

Heat stroke can happen to anyone who is out in the heat for too long.

Some people have trouble regulating their temperature or understanding just how hot it really is outside. The very young and elder are at even higher risk.

“Symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea, muscle cramps, if any of these symptoms start to happen then the patients must move to a cooler place,” said Dr. Mohammad El Baba.

A less obvious, but dangerous issue with temps climbing past 100 degrees is the surface temperature of objects. Some surfaces can reach temperatures of over 130 degrees.

MercyOne said that if a person is burned, they should cool the area immediately. They also say that you should not use ice to cool the burn.

“The ice can actually hurt the tissue itself because it’s too cold, but you eventually have to take it off and it really hurts more so basically stop the burning process and cool it down, cool compress, cool water, cool running water, that kind of thing,” Barbara Fitzgerald said.

If you think a surface might be too hot, they recommend that you test it with the back of your hand first so it will pull away instinctively.