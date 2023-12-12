SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– With less than two weeks until Christmas, Siouxlanders continue to purchase presents. However, not all gifts will reach their loved ones, as many are stolen.

According to security.org, 18% of Americans had a package that was a gift for someone else taken from their front door. Many of these thefts are done in broad daylight, so Sergeant Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department recommended staying away if one sees a porch pirate.

“I wouldn’t recommend approaching the person,” Gill said. “I would call the police right away, report that activity, have an officer go out there and see if they can make contact with the homeowner or the tenant who lives there.”

Sergeant Gill said that Siouxlanders should either be home when a package is expected to arrive or pick it up from the post office to insure that any Christmas gifts aren’t stolen.