How to keep holiday debt in control

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The holiday season is filled with music and celebration, but all that Christmas cheer comes with a price.

According to a survey from Deloitte, Americans were expected to spend more than $1.1 trillion on holiday gifts in 2018.

A lot of that money, about $1,000 per credit card holder, would become credit card debt.

Siouxland resident Roni Burns said she avoided the debt this year.

"We cut down this year. We drew names for adults and just bought for the children," said Burns.

Lori Scott is a certified credit counselor. She helps people deal with debt.

"You want to take a look at what your normal monthly expenses are and then take a look at how you can pay down some of that credit card debt," said Scott.

Those monthly expenses include rent, car payments, utilities, even groceries.

"Put your credit cards in a list from lowest balance to highest and just try putting extra each month towards the lowest balance to try to get that paid sooner," said Scott.

Burns tries to avoid having to manage those debts.

"Fortunately I never get that much on mine, and no one should because it's too hard to pay back," said Burns.

If managing your credit card debt becomes overwhelming and you need a little help, Consumer Credit Counseling is a free service.