How to handle those summertime bugs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders planning to be outside during the evening might want to take extra precautions when it comes to their bug spray.

While staying inside is the best way to keep the bugs off, that is not always an option, but there are ways to protect yourself and your kids.

One pediatrician reccommends finding a spray with DEET or picaridin to make sure the bugs steer clear.

“The amount of DEET, or the percentage, tells you how long it works not how well it works. So if you’re going to have your kid our for a half hour to watch the fireworks, you can use a lower percentage, and then you’re not using as much of that ingredient,” said pediatrician Jennifer Haggar.

Folks can also keep their arms and legs covered and check their skin for ticks after being outside.