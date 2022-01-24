SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tax season is here and parents are reminded to pay attention to child tax credits.

Susan McGuire is a tax preparer with the Center for Siouxland’s volunteer income tax assistance program. She said people who received the advanced payments will need to get them updated if they had a child between July and December. The child tax credit is available for Siouxlanders even if they don’t have earned income.

“People who don’t work or maybe receive social security benefits, if they haven’t been receiving the advanced child tax credit payments, they’ll want to file a tax return because that credit is fully refundable and they will get it even if they don’t have earned income,” McGuire said.

McGuire said people who did receive the advanced child tax credit need to bring a 6419 letter from the Internal Revenue Service with them when they file their returns, otherwise it could delay their refunds.

