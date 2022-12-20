SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cold conditions are just part of what Siouxlanders will face over the next three days. Winter weather advisories are posted with a winter storm warning issued in a few Siouxland counties.

Although snow totals don’t look extreme at this point, gusting winds will make driving very difficult with white out conditions expected in open rural areas.

According to AAA, winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions are a factor in almost 500,000 crashes every year.

The Iowa State Patrol is already warning drivers to be prepared and sharing tips on how drivers can be careful during winter storm weather.

Make sure to drive slower by adjusting the speed when driving on snow or ice. Be more cautious. Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Officials also advised that drivers should increase the spaces between vehicles.

Trooper Karey Yaneff with the Iowa State Patrol spoke with KCAU 9 about how to help prevent life threatening situations on the highway during certain periods of the day.

“It’s going to be difficult this time, especially, you know, early in the mornings or late at night, where you might not be able to see that white fog line or the center lines to making sure we’re staying in between the lanes. If can use the cars in front of you to gage where you need be, that would be great, allowing some distance between them just to making sure that we’re ok,” said yaneff.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, along with extra food, water, and warm clothes. Also make sure your tires are properly inflated and have at least a tank of fuel in your car’s gas tank at all times.