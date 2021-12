SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While Christmas is not quite here, some folks may already be wondering where to take their live Christmas trees once the holidays are over.

For Sioux City residents, the trees can be placed on the curb-side for pick beginning January 3 through January 14.

Decorations need to be removed and the trees need to be cut into four-foot chunks.

If you do not live in Sioux City, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is accepting trees in their lower parking lot through January 17.