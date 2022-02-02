SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With tax season starting to heat up, some may be left wondering how to file cryptocurrency gains.

The global cryptocurrency market nearly quadrupled in size in 2021.

Thousands of people entered the market for the first time through buying, selling, and trading. A local agent explained what situations taxpayers wouldn’t owe any taxes on their digital investments.

“If you just simply take your dollars, your money, and you go buy something and you buy one Bitcoin, or one Serium, or one XRP or whatever you’d like to buy, and you hold it, and you do nothing with it, then there’s no reporting required,” said Mark Shechet with Ely & Elbert Tax & Accounting.

Shechet said cryptos are like stocks. If a person buys it and then sells it for a higher price, the profit is taxable.