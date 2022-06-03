SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With active killings on the rise over the last decade, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan recommends members of the public to practice “S.A.V.E. yourself”.

S.A.V.E. yourself stands for Shelter In Place, Awareness, Violence Stops Violence, and Evacuate and being prepared, even just mentally for the possibility of violence, greatly helps.

“These incidents, while they are happening at an exponentially higher rate than what they have in the past, most of where we go is still safe. I understand people’s fear and anxiety. If you want to calm that fear and anxiety, educate yourself. Learn what your options are, and start mentally preparing yourself,” Sheehan said.

In an active shooter situation, you might not be able to call 911 but in Iowa and several other states, you can text it instead to notify authorities.