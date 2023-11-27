SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s time for holiday shopping, and with the popularity of shopping online, it can be easy to get scammed by untrustworthy sites. KCAU 9 asked local cybersecurity experts how people can protect themselves from cyber-scams.

“The telltale clue is whether that website address up in the title bar is really the one you think you’re going to,” said Steve Weidner, solutions engineer at Riverside Technologies, Inc.

Cyber Monday deals are a great way to save some cash while holiday shopping, but what should someone do if a website they thought was safe turned out to be a scam?

“If you see an ad or an email deal for something on Amazon, go directly to amazon.com and search for that deal,” Joshua Dosdall, field services engineer at Riverside Technologies, Inc, said. “Don’t always trust the email link that has been sent to you.”

“If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is,” Morningside University computer science professor Dean Stevens said. “You need to be especially wary if they ask you to include any personal information that you would include with that purchase.”

One way to ensure that a site is safe is by looking at the URL at the top of the browser.

“Make sure that you’re looking for the URL that has the ‘https,'” said Valerie Rose, Sioux City Police crime prevention officer. “The ‘s’ is very, very important, because that means secure and that your information is encrypted.”

“When you’re connecting to a website,” Stevens said, “you want to look for that padlock. That indicates that it is secure and that the information that you’re transmitting between the two parties is secure and won’t be leaked anywhere.”

If someone does fall for a scam the first thing they should do is contact their bank and local law enforcement and know that they are not the first and won’t be the last.

“Don’t be ashamed of it,” Weidner said. “There’s no shame in having been tricked. That’s the whole thing that these bad guys are going after.”

It’s also a good idea to use a credit card when shopping online to provide more protection from cyber-scammers.