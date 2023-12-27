SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’re going to be drinking this New Year’s Eve, plan for a safe ride home. This has been the deadliest year on the roads for Iowa since 2017, with 372 deaths.

Drunk driving is the cause of a quarter of traffic fatalities during the month of December.

If you do decide to have a drink this New Year’s Eve, plan to be safe.

“If you’re going to do some drinking, if you’re going to have a fun New Year’s Eve, make sure you plan ahead,” said Sioux City police Sergeant Tom Gill. “Make sure if you’re going to do some drinking, you have a ride home, you have a sober driver. Just make sure that everyone is safe that night.”

Sergeant Gill advises that if you see someone who is intoxicated trying to get behind the wheel, report it to the police.