SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The viaduct reconstruction project was paused after last year’s public meeting and local business owners said the project would create a major obstacle for their stores.

The Gordon Drive viaduct is nearly 4,000 feet long and thousands of Siouxlanders travel across it every day.

Saul Morales with T-Mobile said construction on the viaduct could disrupt the store’s daily flow of customers.

“There might be a big build-up of people that might build up within those traffic lanes that could affect us and could probably hit us all at once or it could probably make us less busy and us here we like to be as busy as possible. We don’t like just standing around doing nothing. We like to be as busy as possible,” said Morales.

Morales said foot traffic is important to the company because employees can only do so much over the phone.

“They have to verify their identity in order for us to even get into their account. It’s because we respect their privacy and that’s our policy as well the only people that can get into their accounts via the phone is customer service,” Morales said.

Jeff Brick is the general manager of Aaron’s in Sioux City. He said while he’s confident customers will find a way to get around the construction, the project will be a difficult hurdle for many businesses.

“We have a lot of retail stores around us that I could certainly see would lose some foot traffic because of the inconvenience of finding an alternate route to this part of town,” Brick said.

Dakin Schultz is a transportation planner with the Department of Transportation. He said the DOT is still discussing possible alternatives for the viaduct which will have a major influence on the project’s timetable.

“If we were looking at replacing the bridge with a bridge, we estimated the bridge construction depending on the strategy we utilize to build could be over two years,” Schultz said.

Schultz said Siouxlanders will have an opportunity to learn more about the project when the transportation commission holds a public meeting in Sioux City in August.