SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When the federal government ends the COVID-19 emergency declaration it will remove federal support for many of the testing and vaccine programs.

Siouxland district health officials say currently tests and vaccines are distributed locally from state sources that get theirs from the federal health department, those tests and vaccines have to be from other distributors. Individuals and their insurance companies are expected to cover much of the cost moving forward.

“Yeah I will expect to continue to have COVID-19 vaccine as long as its something that’s approved and that its something that’s out there and something that people are getting, sure I would expect to have that,” said Tyler Brock of Siouxland Health Department.

The declaration is expected to end May 11.