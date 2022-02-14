SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For staff at Bob Roe’s Point After, Super Bowl Sunday is no ordinary day.

Tony Berge has worked there as a server for 20 years. He said on Sunday, people came into the restaurant as soon as it opened and takeout orders continued throughout the day.

“We get some people in for the game and then a lot of it is delivery and takeout orders for pizza and wings,” Berge said.

Berge said the increased foot traffic during the big game is a nice boost, and he said he also appreciates customers who are willing to support local businesses.

Cody Wilson brought his family to Bob Roe’s before the game. He said while some people may prefer going to chain restaurants on game day, he likes helping out a local establishment.

“We generally like to keep it local,” Wilson said. “We like the intimacy, the waitress is always around asking us for our drinks and stuff. We usually don’t have to wait much.”

A staff member at Bob Roe’s told KCAU they had more than a dozen pre-orders placed for people who wanted their food right before the game as well as multiple tables reserved for watch parties.